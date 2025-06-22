Another Top Club Have Been Scouting In-demand Celtic Player

Celtic have quite a few options on the table, both when it comes to arrivals and departures this summer window, with some notable names potentially becoming available in the latter of the two categories.

One such player who has been rumoured to be a potential player who could be moved is Nicolas Kühn, who has seen interest from various clubs during the past few months, and could be someone to monitor regarding an upcoming exit.

While RB Leipzig are said to have somewhat backed off their interest until they have finalised their managerial decision, one Premier League club is seemingly ramping up their interest a bit, and has been scouting the German winger since back in the winter.

The question then becomes, would this club be willing to pay the reported £15 million valuation that Celtic are believed to be looking for, or will they be looking to negotiate instead and see what they could land him for?

Which Premier League Club Views Celtic's Nicolas Kühn as an Option?

In a recent piece written by Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live, he discussed the notion that Newcastle United views Kühn as an option, and some other information as well:

"The Magpies have taken a long hard look at Celtic star throughout the winter months with scouts making the journey to Scottish Premiership games last season to see Nicolas Kuhn."

"As Newcastle assess other options on their shortlist, after being quoted a big price for Anthony Elanga, Kuhn could yet be an option for United."

Newcastle United would be a strong landing spot for the German winger, as they have already recently proven to be a competitive team in the Premier League.

Landing in fifth on the table during the 2024-2025 campaign, they have plenty of talent to work with on the roster, and Kühn would be the latest addition to the group if a transfer materialises.

There have been discussions surrounding whether or not he would be ready to take on the Premier League after a somewhat slow closing portion to the season, and ultimately, that call will have to be made by whichever club is trying to sign him. The raw talent is absolutely there for him, and he has showcased some truly impressive form at times, so it is understandable why clubs are coming to check in on him.

It will be interesting to see how this whole situation plays out for Celtic and Kühn, as he is clearly a crucial part of their operation going forward, but if the right offer comes to send him out on transfer, they will have a difficult choice to make among the front office.