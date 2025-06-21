Anthony Joseph Confirms Great News For Celtic After Bid Made

As the summer transfer window is underway, Celtic already mean business as they announced the signings of Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan as free agents and Isaac English from Greenock Morton. The Celts are definitely not done yet as they are heavily invested in the transfer market and are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a gruelling 2025-26 season.

The transfer window also brings worries as some players will be in line to leave Celtic Park ahead of the new season and players like Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn and others could be on the receiving end of offers.

Last summer, it was Matt O'Riley, who left the club for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a staggering €29 million transfer fee. Unfortunately, the Danish international failed to make a mark right away as he had to deal with injuries at the start of the season. It has led to questions about his future.

The 24-year-old midfielder is undoubtedly one of Europe's brightest talents and as the transfer window is underway, clubs have already started enquiring about him.

According to recent reports Serie A side Napoli have made an offer for O'Riley which is reported to be around €30 million and the good news for Celtic as reported by Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph is that the Glasgow side have a sell on clause for the midfielder's transfer which will only come into play if Brighton make a profit out of it.

The Seagulls also apparently know the value of the player and will look to keep him at their club for the upcoming season but they are also open to offers and will let him go for a befitting transfer fee.

If everything goes well and Brighton generate a profit then Celtic will have their share which will be a valuable boost for the club's transfer window aspirations.