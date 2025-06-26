Anthony Joseph's Nicolas Kuhn to RB Leipzig Update Amid Celtic Exit Fears

Celtic have had an extremely interesting summer transfer window so far, with a few moves having been completed, and others still in the works both in terms of arrivals and departures. One of the most notable names being brought up in rumours recently is Nicolas Kühn, one of the most crucial components to the Hoops' plans.

Initially, it was reported that German club RB Leipzig would be backing off in their interest for the winger, as they were waiting for their managerial opening to be filled before pursuing any big options.

But then things began to open up a bit for the Bundesliga side, as Ole Werner was brought in as the head coach, and now they have room to look at some of their transfer options.

This reported interest has been increasing in recent days, as it seems RB Leipzig have really started to find some intrigue in the German winger, and it appears as though a move may be pursued in the near future if reports are any indication of the timeline.

What is the Latest Update on Nicolas Kühn and RB Leipzig's Interest in the Celtic Winger?

The most recent reports surrounding Kühn come from SkySportDE reporter Philipp Hinze and are further updated by Anthony Joseph of SkySportsNews.

Joseph would state the following in his latest update on the situation: "As our colleagues at SkySportDE report, Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is one of a number targets for RB Leipzig.



"As things stands, there’s been nothing concrete. But that could well change as the window progresses."

This is a bit difficult to interpret in regards to what it means for the situation, as it is clear the winger is on their radar and there seems to be interest from the club, but at the same time, the indication that there is nothing concrete as of yet makes it seem as though there is still substantial work to do.

With RB Leipzig only having just brought in their new head coach, though, it may take some time for them to delve into transfer targets, and look into which talents they want to acquire during this summer.

Making this choice now requires a sit-down type meeting where the front office goes through each option with their new head coach and determines the best course of action, so it may take the majority of the summer window before there is a definitive answer on which direction this interest takes.