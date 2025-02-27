Arsenal Fans' Comments About Kieran Tierney Will Excite Celtic
Celtic fans expect a busy transfer window next summer as the Hoops look set to reinforce their squad. After securing a substantial participation money from their impressive Champions League run, the club will want to ensure that this year's strong performance is not just a one-off occurrence.
One player already confirmed to join is Kieran Tierney, who is set to return to his boyhood club. After coming through Celtic's youth ranks and winning several major trophies, he had left in 2019 to join Arsenal.
Tierney will be making a homecoming to Celtic Park having already sealed a pre-contract agreement with the club.
Though Arsenal are believed to have turned down their approach to sign Tierney in the winter, they chose not to renew his contract for another year. This decision was taken likely due to his injury record and the presence of several other left-backs at the London club.
As a result, Tierney will become a free agent come summer and Celtic have taken advantage of that, getting a pre-contract agreed.
Tierney performed well against Nottingham Forest recently, after coming on at half-time for Riccardo Calafiori, leaving Arsenal fans wondering if the club made the right decision by choosing not to extend his contract.
Celtic fans, on the other hand, will be delighted by the praise the Scottish left-back is receiving from the Arsenal supporters on social media.
There’s no doubt that Tierney is a world class full back, but he is prone to injuries and those have put a major dent in his career. Celtic will need to remain cautious of this and ensure they have a reliable backup option available.
With Greg Taylor already being linked with a move away, the club will have to look for other options. Crystal Palace loanee Jeffrey Schlupp has come up as a possible candidate. His contract with the Eagles will end in the coming summer and the club can make a move for him.
With the addition of Tierney and potential other new signings, the club will be looking to reinforce all areas of the pitch. As the summer transfer window approaches, Celtic fans will eagerly await for the Scot's arrival, hoping it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the club.