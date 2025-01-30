Arsenal Stance on Kieran Tierney Joining Celtic This Winter
It is believed that a deal is already in place for Kieran Tierney to join Celtic next summer as a free agent when his Arsenal contract runs out. The Premier League club had the option to extend it by another twelve months but chose not to do so.
Tierney's time at Arsenal has been marked by one injury after another. As a result, he has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's plans and barely features these days.
So, Celtic are believed to be hoping that a loan deal can be agreed with Arsenal this winter so that Tierney can spend the second half of the season at Parkhead before permanently joining in the summer.
Unfortunately, Arsenal have other left-backs being linked with transfer exits right now. That could end up blocking an early return to Celtic for Tierney this winter.
According to the Daily Record, a loan switch from the Gunners this month is still possible but Mailsport understands the potential £30 million transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko, to either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, could scupper the deal. Arteta doesn’t want to leave himself short of left-backs.
Arsenal are looking to chase down Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Tierney was in the matchday squad for their latest Champions League game vs Girona. So, their stance on the matter is understandable.
That leaves Celtic with a problem to solve though. Alex Valle is leaving, with his loan deal from FC Barcelona being cut short, in order to join Como.
That means that Greg Taylor would be the only left-back option for Celtic. Not the ideal situation to be in by any stretch of the imagination.
If Tierney does not arrive this winter, the hope is that Celtic are able to bring in a short-term alternative for the second half of the season before the club hero's return as a free agent in the summer.