AS Roma Linked With Player Who Left Celtic Months Ago
The grass is not always greener on the other side. Many players have left Celtic in recent years and realised that very quickly.
Jota left the club in the summer of 2023 and quickly found himself out of the picture at Al-Ittihad. Last year, he joined Rennes but things were not much better for him in France. In January, he completely a return to Celtic and has been involved in the first-team almost immediately.
Kyogo headed in the opposite direction in January, joining Rennes. He has struggled for playing time since then as well and is already being linked with a move away, and even a potential return to Celtic.
Another high-profile name that left Celtic in recent times, only to struggle is Matt O'Riley. He joined Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a Scottish-record move. But it has not been smooth sailing since then.
O'Riley has struggled for chances and with injuries. And just seven months after joining Brighton & Hove Albion, he is being linked with an exit.
According to Graeme Bailey, AS Roma are one of a number of clubs in Italy that are interested in signing O’Riley from Brighton this summer.
O'Riley is a phenomenal talent for sure but it clearly has not worked out for him in the Premier League so far. If things do not improve soon, he will have to consider a change of scenery.
O'Riley had drawn interest from Italy last summer as well. Atalanta were rumoured to have made multiple bids to sign him but could not reach an agreement with Celtic. On the other hand, the Danish international was linked with Inter Milan as well.
Could a move to AS Roma be on the cards next summer? Time shall tell. For now, he is a Brighton
& Hove Albion player.