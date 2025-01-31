Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Gives Verdict on Celtic
Despite valiant efforts, Celtic ultimately failed to overcome Aston Villa away from home and lost 4-2, which secured their opponent's place in the Champions League last 16.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery took notice of Celtic’s competitive spirit and came away impressed by Brendan Rodgers' team.
According to the Celtic Way, in Emery's post-match press conference, the manager offered a direct statement on the Hoops' performance: “Good.”
Emery said: "The expectation we had of them was how they played. They were competing very well after we started very good."
Initially down two goals from Morgan Rogers within the first five minutes of the match, Celtic looked to be out of sorts before they could get their bearings. But late in the first half, Adam Idah drew them level with a pair of quick goals.
In the process, Idah ended a 14-game goalless run and has now scored 10 goals in the 24/25 campaign.
The second half is where Aston Villa made their stand, returning back to their physicality and commanding style of play.
The Aston Villa manager said: "In the second half, we dominate again, imposing, pushing, controlling the game, doing good passes, getting good positioning and being more in their box. Through this, we beat them (Celtic)."
Ollie Watkins put them ahead on the hour-mark and Rogers completed his hattrick right before full-time.. The goal concluded an impressive outing for the first player in Champions League history to score twice in the opening five minutes of the match.
Despite ending league phase play with a defeat, their victory over BSC Young Boys secured Celtic a spot in the knockout phase of Champions League. The Hoops finished at 21st place while the victors, Aston Villa, finished eighth.
It will be the first time Celtic progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League since 2013 and a tough test awaits.
The Hoops must prepare for a tough contest to emerge victorious and join Emery’s team in the last 16. Celtic will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
Aston Villa will face either Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP, or Club Brugge in the next round.