Aston Villa and Everton Want to Sign Celtic Superstar

Celtic are coming off their best Champions League campaign in over a decade. Now, the focus has to be on improving the squad ahead of next season, especially as they will have to go through qualifiers next time around.

For that to happen, they will need to make some additions to their squad over the summer. At the same time, it will also be important to keep the core of this team together.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is someone who has been an integral part of Celtic's starting XI since the Ange Postecoglou era.

In the eyes of most, Carter-Vickers is the best defender in Scottish football. Of course, it should come as no surprise that that has drawn the interest of clubs down south.

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are all in pursuit of Carter-Vickers. Other than that, there is also the belief that Major League Soccer would be open to bringing in the Celtic defender ahead of his being a key member of their US World Cup squad in 2026.

There are plenty of other Celtic players over the years who have made the move down south and joined Premier League clubs. Will Carter-Vickers be the next to join that never-ending list?

Of course, Celtic would not want to see Carter-Vickers leave anytime soon. He is the leader at the back for the Hoops and someone who has the potentail to be the club captain one day.

That being said, Celtic fans are well aware that every player is availble for transfer if the right offer arrives on table. That is the reality of life at Parkhead.

