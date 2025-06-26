Aston Villa Ready to Let Celtic Transfer Target Leave

Celtic have been linked to a remarkable number of players this year. While they were able to sign some of these targets, they were also unable to bring in a large number of others.

The Hoops have so far signed left-back Kierney Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan on free transfers, while a £1.2m deal for Swedish international Benjamin Nygren is reported to be nearing completion. Callum Osmand is also expected to arrive after a successful Premier League 2 campaign with Fulham.

A recent update has arrived regarding a player who Celtic attempted to sign earlier this year but failed to complete the deal at that time.

We're talking about Aston Villa's Louie Barry. In January, Celtic was reportedly considering making a £5 million bid to bring him to Glasgow as a replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi.

Talks were reportedly held, but the transfer failed to materialise as Barry signed a new contract with Aston Villa before being loaned out to Hull City.

However it appears that he might be moving again this summer. HullLive claims that Aston Villa are prepared to let Barry on a permanent transfer before next Monday with the club facing a fight to avoid falling foul of strict PSR regulations.

Barry scored 16 goals and provided 3 assists in 24 games during an outstanding loan stint at Stockport County at the beginning of the season. The news of his probable exit from Villa Park would have surely alerted a number of English Championship and League One clubs.

But the question remains: will the Hoops revive their interest in Barry? However, chances seem to be very minimal. As Osmand, a rising striker for Fulham, is expected to join the team this summer. According to sources, a medical has been conducted and a deal has also been agreed upon. It is only the announcement that remains.