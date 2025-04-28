Athletic Bilbao Send Message to Celtic Days After Knocking Out Rangers
Celtic added another Scottish Premiership to their trophy cabinet on Saturday when they cruised past Dundee United 5–0. With this latest victory, the Hoops have now won the league for four consecutive seasons.
Congratulatory messages have flowed in from various sources. Athletic Bilbao also took to Twitter to congratulate Celtic on their incredible achievement.
Athletic Bilbao had recently knocked out Rangers from the Europa League, ending our city rivals’ only hope of winning a trophy this season.
Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, was also quick to laud his team for an incredible season. He spoke after Celtic’s dominant 5–0 victory over Dundee United. He said: "We're very happy, firstly, for our players because of what they've given to this season.
"Their mentality, their work, I've said before, but it all boils down to an idea, how you want to play, walking your socks off and having the club values at heart in everything that you do.
"This team have shown every moment of that right the way through the season. When we've needed to, we've turned up. That's the reality. We knew this was going to be a tough game, and it was a tough game despite the scoreline.
"We had to stand up for the first 15 minutes, be strong, be aggressive, do all the things you have to do, do the dirty work. From that, our football comes into it, and we scored five and could have had more.
"This is a place where Jim (Goodwin) has done an incredible job. He's done an incredible, here, of bringing the team up and getting them into the top six, fighting for European football. Today was about Celtic - and I am so pleased for everyone."
Although it's time for celebrations after securing the Premiership title, the season isn't over yet for the team. The Scottish Cup is still up for grabs, and they just need to beat Aberdeen at Hampden Park to lift the trophy and complete a domestic treble.
Celtic’s next match is against Rangers at Ibrox. The Hoops will be eager to win the final derby of the season after two consecutive defeats against their Glasgow rivals.
The players will have plenty of time to celebrate once the season officially ends. For now, they need to push themselves a few more games to finish the campaign on a high, and hopefully, with another piece of silverware as well.