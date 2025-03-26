Auston Trusty Shares What Makes Celtic Teammate Special
Auston Trusty was signed by Celtic in the summer from Sheffield United. The American international endured a shaky start after arriving at Parkhead but has certainly improved over time.
By now, he has been able to establish himself as a regular starter in Brendan Rodgers' side alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and ahead of Liam Scales.
Trusty recently spoke about one of his Celtic teammates and club captain, Callum McGregor, and what makes the Scottish midfielder unique when it comes to his recovery process.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Trusty said: "Some guys do very minimal. Some guys do a lot. I love to get a massage. I am always on the massage table. I am doing a hot bath. Cold bath. Kind of all the bits and bobs I can do and get my hands on.
“Then, some guys may not need a lot. Callum (McGregor) is really amazing. I don’t really see him on the table. He does his cold bath. Hotub, and then he is out.
“But every single game he is on it. Every single day. It’s pretty amazing what he does."
What makes it even more impressive is the fact that McGregor is one of the most active players in world football.
When available, McGregor starts pretty much every game and rarely is he subbed off, even when Celtic are winning by a comfortable margin.
The captain just looks like someone who enjoys being on the pitch, playing for Celtic, no matter what the situation. And his durability is something that does not get enough recognition.
We have seen McGregor deal with some injuries in recent times but even then, the numbers that he has put up in terms of appearances is staggering.
Over the past nine seasons, McGregor has never made less than 42 appearances in a campaign. Also, at 31 years of age, he has been able to rack up 508 games for the Hoops. The all-time record is held by Billy McNeill with 822 to his name.
That still seems like a long distance away for McGregor, but he could very easily end up second on that list, which currently is Alec McNair with 684 appearances.