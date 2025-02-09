Bayern Munich Blow Confirmed For Match Against Celtic
With the Raith Rovers game done and a spot in the next round of the Scottish Cup secured, there is now nothing between Celtic and Bayern Munich. The two sides will meet in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie this midweek.
Bayern Munich will be the favourites, that goes without saying. But it would be a mistake to count Celtic out going into the game, especially at Parkhead.
We have seen Celtic pull off upsets at Parkhead in the Champions League before, and against better teams than the one Bayern Munich have right now.
This season, their luck against German sides has been mixed. They lost 7-1 away at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund but then won at home against RB Leipzig.
Bayern Munich have been handed a blow heading into their game against Celtic though as it looks like their big-money summer signing, Joao Palhinha, won't be making the trip to Scotland.
According to The Herald, Bayern Munich sports director Max Eberl said: "No, I don't think Joao Palhinha will be on the plane to Scotland."
Of course, Celtic have their own availabiliy issues in midfield as well after Paulo Bernardo had to be subbed off in the first half against Raith Rovers.
The issue is not believed to be a serious one but even then, one has to wonder whether Bernardo will be able to recover in time to feature against Bayern Munich.
One would imagine that Bernardo would be eager to and do everything possible in his power to be available for the big game under the lights at Parkhead.
Celtic will have to be at the very top of their game to even make it close against Bayern Munich. Anything is possible in football though.