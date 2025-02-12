Celtic FC

Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Lauds £11million Celtic Player

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had a lot of praise for the £11million Celtic player and his pathway.

Trainer Vincent Kompany ist zufrieden, lacht, Fussball FC Bayern München Training Säbenerstrasse 04.02.2025 FOTO: Mladen Lackovic LakoPress *** Coach Vincent Kompany is happy, laughing, Football FC Bayern Munich training Säbenerstrasse 04 02 2025 PHOTO Mladen Lackovic LakoPress / IMAGO / Lackovic

For any young player, gaining recognition from a legend of the game like Vincent Kompany is a major confidence booster. And the Bayern Munich manager has lauded a Celtic player, as he tries to settle in at Parkhead.

Ahead of the Celtic vs Bayern Munich first leg at Parkhead, Kompany commended Engels for his abilities, reassuring him that he’s on the right track to success.

Kompany appears to be well-acquainted with the Celtic midfielder, having first noticed Engels’ potential while he was coming up through youth ranks at Club Brugge.

According to The Celtic Way, Kompany said: "I'm always happy to see Belgian players do well. If I remember well, I've seen him play in the youth teams for Brugge.

"When I was in Anderlecht, I used to watch the youth team games a lot. There were a couple of great talents on both sides, on Brugge's side but also on Anderlecht's side. It was always good to watch them and imagine what their progression would be.

"I think he's 21 now. He's in the right place. It's the right level. You get a taste of Champions League football. You get a taste of must-win football in the league as well.

"I think for young players, sometimes as important as the talent is the pathway. It doesn't always need to start with the top clubs in the world. I think you start with top clubs in different leagues. That gives you that winning mentality.

"Then you progress if you're ready to progress. He's got a good pathway. Many of the players from the Belgian generation that did well were actually at his age in similar places. It's a good starting point for him."

Since joining Celtic last summer, Engels has registered 9 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for the Hoops, according to Transfermarkt.

A lot of those goals have come from the penalty spot though and Engels always had huge shoes to fill with Matt O'Riley leaving the club. There is clearly room for improvement but there is reason to be positive.

With Bayern Munich preparing to face Celtic in the upcoming Champions League knockout tie, playing in matches like these two legs is crucial for the development of players and helps build character.

Kompany’s encouraging words will undoubtedly boost Engels’ morale ahead of the crucial game with Bayern Munich. The Belgian international should stay focused and trust in his abilities, using this opportunity to showcase his talent on a grand stage.


Celtic shelled out a club-record fee to sign him in the summer from FC Augsburg and some have been disappointed with what he has brought to the table so far. This match presents the perfect chance for Engels to announce himself to the world and prove his potential against top-tier opposition.

