Bayern Munich Player Makes Bold Claim Before Facing Celtic
Celtic had a great weekend of results. Not only did they win 5-0 against Raith Rovers to advance in the Scottish Cup, but they also saw Rangers be knocked out of the competition by Championship side Queen's Park.
There is not much time to dwell on those results though as Celtic will now have to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout phase. One of the toughest tests in European football.
Every Celtic fan will know that they are the underdogs going into this tie. But at the same time, they should not count the Hoops out.
They might need to pull off a Queen's Park but getting a result against Bayern Munich is certainly not impossible, especially with the Parkhead crowd behind them in the first leg of the tie.
On the other hand, Bayern Munich won't be thinking about anything but success. According to The Scotsman, Raphael Guerreiro said: "This is the Champions League for real now and for Bayern we feel it’s impossible to fail. This squad believes we’ll be in the quarter-finals at least but we have to take care of this phase now. Celtic have a good squad and they’re in the same position; they want to win. It won’t be easy for us, but we’re prepared for these two matches."
Now, it is up to Celtic to overcome the odds and expectations and get a result against the mighty Bayern Munich. The German club will be the heavy favourites in this tie.
Celtic have already faced two German teams in the Champions League this season and had mixed fortunes.
Away at Signal Iduna Park, they lost 7-1 at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. One of the worst results in the history of Celtic and something that every fan will want to forget as soon as possible.
But then, at home, they won quite comfortably against RB Leipzig and that is one of the results that helped them make it to the next phase of the Champions League.