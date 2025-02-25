Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Makes Celtic Claim
Celtic have had some time to think about their loss in the knock-out playoff round of the UEFA Champions League at this point, and there is much to be proud of when it comes to how they performed.
It has been made clear by fans, players, and management alike that the club did extraordanarily well to compete with one of European football's superpowers in Bayern Muncih, and this is a sign of rapid improvement for a team that has struggled to compete at the Champions League level.
Many in the media and from the Bayern Munich side have discussed this as well, with Jeffrey Schlupp recently sharing what manager Vincent Kompany had to say about the Scottish side after the game.
This has continued even a little while after the round ended with the president of Bayern Munich discussing the performance and how the German side needs to fix up their on-field play based on those two matches.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Herbert Hainer told Illertisser Zeitung [print edition page 12]: "Glasgow Celtic is not a bad team, and we have about 50 competitive games in a season, there will always be a small dent.
"But I agree with you when you say that we certainly have to put something on for the knockout games. If we want to achieve something, everyone must be ready to go to their limit."
While this was not extremely high-end praise or anything of the like, hearing the president of one of the major clubs in Europe regard the team over a week later and say his own club needs to make adjustments based on that performance is rather intriguing.
Only a few short years ago, when the club was struggling to make it to the main round of the Champions League, it looked near impossible to even fathom Celtic putting some fear into a club like Bayern Munich on the highest level. So, the progress is there for all to see.
Hainer has seen a lot over the course of his career, and ever since he was elected into the president role for Bayern Munich in 2019, the club has been a strong one. It has always been one of the major teams in Europe and that is not expected to change anytime soon.
Celtic have only just once again become extremely competitive, with some time being stuck in a rut among Scottish competition and all others. However, things are on the up-and-up now, with the club working towards bringing the fight to major teams across the continent, and garnering praise from some of the best.