Belgian Outlet Drops Major Flavio Nazinho to Celtic News

Celtic have had a very interesting 2025 summer transfer window so far, and while they still have many key needs to fix, they have managed to bring their roster together rather well. The question now becomes where their immediate production comes from, as many of their additions are youngsters, so fulfilling the needs remaining in the starting XI will be the critical decision now.

One of the needs that has to be assessed in a lesser capacity is at left-back. With Kieran Tierney joining the club this summer, they have a good starting option, no doubt, but with his injury history, acquiring a quality backup who can take minutes off his hands when necessary should be a focus.

According to new reports, Celtic could be closing in on a deal to land just that type of player, as they have been looking into a Portuguese left-back who would likely not cost the club much but would be a quality addition for the long-term outlook.

Which Portuguese Left-Back is Celtic Targeting This Summer?

A recent update from HLN states that Cercle Brugge left-back/left midfielder Nazinho is "on his way" to Celtic, and that a deal could be coming in the near future:

"After Felipe Augusto, whose transfer to Trabzonspor has yet to be completed, Cercle Brugge is also in danger of losing Flàvio Nazinho in the short term."

"The Portuguese left-back is high on Celtic Glasgow's wish list after his excellent U21 European Championship. The Scots recently saw Greg Taylor leave for PAOK Saloniki and have set their sights on Nazinho as backup for Kieran Tierney."

This is about what one would expect from a left-back pairing alongside Tierney, a youngster with some positional versatility who may not cost a whole lot of money both in transfer and in contract, but has proven he can compete with multiple clubs over the years.

Nazinho may not be the star that Celtic are looking for to turn around their summer window fortunes, but he would be a solid addition to the roster long-term, and a player with the potential to take up minutes in the latter parts of matches to allow Tierney some rest when needed.

With Celtic hoping to make further pushes in European competition this season, having depth at each position is more critical than ever. Nazinho provides not just that, but also has the talent to grow into his own player as well, and become a potential starter down the road for the Scottish giants.