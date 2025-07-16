Celtic have been active during the current summer transfer window, and one of the signings that has generated the most expectation is that of a particular forward.

We refer to Benjamin Nygren, a 24-year-old Swedish international who arrived from Denmark's FC Nordsjælland.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nygren came to Celtic for €1.5 million. Great work by the club's sporting direction considering his market value stands at €6 million, per Transfermarkt.

Recently, the Swedish forward took time to speak with the club's official media, an opportunity he used to praise two players.

Benjamin Nygren reveals Celtic duo he aims to learn from after joining club

Speaking on the Official Celtic FC Podcast, Nygren has recounted how his new life and adaptation with the club have been, but more importantly, he has revealed a duo that motivates him to move forward.

The Swedish player has commented that for him, club captain Callum McGregor and James Forrest are his inspiration, as both have won many titles, allowing him to learn from them so that one day he might achieve those accomplishments himself.

Let's remember that both McGregor and Forrest are among the most praised and beloved players in the history of the Bhoys, having accumulated a total of 50 important titles during their time with the club. Nygren said:

"For sure. They have won a lot of titles. I haven't, but hopefully I will in my career. So to have guys like that surrounding me is very good and I can learn a lot from them."

From Forrest, Nygren could learn about endurance, as the 34-year-old player has spent 16 seasons being a key piece for the club despite star signings arriving - the Scot has learned to remain relevant even with competition.

And of course, from McGregor he will be able to learn about leadership, as the captain represents all the values that Celtic itself embodies. He can learn from him about the passion and pressure that comes with playing for such a big team.