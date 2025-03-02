'Biggest difference' - Rangers Told Truth About Why They Can't Celtic
This proved to be another weekend of results for Celtic. While they made hard work of it, the Hoops ultimately won their game, 5-2 against St Mirren away from home, with Yang Hyun-jun coming off the bench to turn the match on its head with two goals and an assist.
On the other hand, Barry Ferguson has already picked up his first loss at Ibrox as Rangers manager, losing to Motherwell.
The two results mean that Celtic are now 16 points ahead of Rangers in the title race. Yes, it is still not over mathematically but realistically speaking, it is hard to see a world where the Ibrox club catch up.
Celtic deserve credit for making the most of Rangers' defeat earlier in the day. On the other hand, when the Ibrox club were in the same situation not too long ago, they had failed to take advantage and ended up losing to St Mirren.
Marvin Bartley believes that that is the big difference between the two teams. He wrote on X: "That’s biggest difference for me. Celtic lose to Hibs and Rangers couldn’t take advantage! Roles are reversed this week and Celtic go and do what they have to do. Five goals along the way! Biggest difference between the two squads is mentality for me."
It is hard to argue with that viewpoint. It is also worth pointing out that this is not a recent thing either. Rangers have struggled to deliver under pressure situations for a while now.
Just look at their record against Celtic in derbies or in finals. They lose much more often than they win.
Of course, Celtic will not complain and will hope that this is how things remain for the foreseeable future. Winning is a habit. So is losing in big games. Unfortunately for Rangers, they appear to have picked up the wrong one.