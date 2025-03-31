Bizarre Reason England International Striker Rejected Celtic
Celtic struggled to bring in top players these days. That is understandable considering the financial situation of Scottish clubs compared to those in the top five European leagues.
Naturally, it has become much more difficult for clubs like Celtic and Rangers to attract top players to Glasgow. That was not always the case though.
But even when finances were not a major sticking point, there were other reasons why players would turn down the chance to play for clubs like Celtic.
In the case of Steve Bull, it was the rain in Glasgow. According to the Daily Record, the former England international striker said in a previous interview: "And then the last club, which I know of, that came in for me was Celtic.
"A massive club, but I just thought it would be too wet up there for me – it was always raining!"
Of course, in hindsight, most would consider that decision to be a major mistake. That was not the case when it comes to Bull though. He said: "Any regrets? Absolutely none at all. There’s no part of me that wishes I’d have played for any of those clubs.
“I’ve got no regrets in my career, from the first time I kicked a ball at Tipton Town, to West Brom, to Wolves, to finishing my career."
Bull did not play for any 'elite' clubs. But he did go on to have a legendary career with Wolves, where he spent more than a decade and scored more than 300 goals for them.
In the process, he also became one of the few players in recent memory to be called up to the England national team despite not playing in the top division at that time.
Of course, Steve Bull is not a name that rolls off the tongue of the everyday English football fan these days, but he will forever remain a Wolves cult hero.
If he had ended up joining Celtic, or any other top club, perhaps he would have gotten lost in the shuffle. But he has a place in Wolves history forever.