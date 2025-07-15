Blockbuster Celtic Transfer Rumour Leaves Fans Divided

Celtic have quite a few voids to fill when it comes to their roster, especially considering how much profit the club has made on departures and minimally spent on acquisitions at this point. The notion that they are checking in on many players and not finalising deals or really getting any closer seemingly is difficult to watch for most fans.

While there is plenty of time left in the window, the Scottish side desperately needs to get a few more players to remain competitive, and they have not done so yet.

One of the most notable spots that requires attention is the striker position, which currently consists of Adam Idah, Callum Osmand, and Johnny Kenny. Daizen Maeda might need to get back to playing as a winger after the departure of Nicolas Kuhn and the long-term injury to Jota.

While this is a somewhat formidable group, there is clear space to upgrade, especially considering the latter two of that group are youngsters and need to develop further before hoping to play regular football for Celtic.

The question then becomes whether or not Celtic will look to add another one, and recent interest suggests it is at the forefront of their mind. While they may not be willing to make a large-scale addition there that they have no experience with, maybe they could consider bringing back a familiar face instead?

Which Former Celtic Striker is the Club Looking to Bring Back?

According to a new report put out by Sébastien Vidal, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is looking into the potential to bring back striker Odsonne Édouard:

"Crystal Palace have put Odsonne Édouard on the market this summer.



"Celtic are monitoring the situation closely, with Brendan Rodgers considering a return for the 27-year-old striker he once launched in Glasgow."

Édouard had a pretty strong career with Celtic for some time, and while he may not have ended the way many fans wanted, most would welcome him back.

If we can get Edouard back for a reasonable fee, then it's a no brainer. Coming off the left or through the middle, his pace, power, skill & finishing would run riot again.



Suspect wages might be difficult to agree, but we should be asking serious questions to sign him. — RonnieJ67 🇵🇸 (@RonnieJM67) July 15, 2025

There are also some who won't,

Love edouard with a passion but it's time we move on from ex players. Surely we can identify a decent striker, edouard is not the only one out there so I don't know why it seems so difficult for celtic. I just wish the club would show some ambition for once. — celtic de glasgow (@celticdeglasgow) July 15, 2025

His Crystal Palace stint has been difficult, with only 21 goals and five assists in 103 matches, compared to 87 goals and 37 assists in 179 matches with Celtic. While he may never be that level of player again, he could find some of that form in a return to the club, and work well under Rodgers' tutelage alongside Maeda and whoever ends up playing the right winger spot.