Bold Danny Ings to Celtic Claim Made With Free Transfer Available
Celtic have quite a few needs to fill this summer, but there is one glaring issue staring the club in the face as they work towards the 2025-2026 season. That is the striker position. Since letting Kyogo Furuhashi move to Stade Rennais in the winter, they have let Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda utilise those minutes in his stead, but ultimately, there might be room for improvement there.
This is why they have been so heavily invested in looking at strikers this summer, seemingly, with many different options up for grabs this year if they play their cards right.
While they have not finalised a move with any of those strikers as of yet, it seems as though it is a clear target for the club as they continue to look for ways to strengthen the squad.
Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie recently discussed who he thinks should be the successor to Kyogo, and here is what he had to say in that regard.
Who Did Frank McAvennie Name as a Potential Kyogo Successor at Celtic?
On the Let Me Be Frank Podcast, McAvennie named Danny Ings as someone he hoped Celtic would land, stating the following when asked if he thought the Englishman would be a good fit (transcribed by 67 Hail Hail): “I think he would be a great signing for Celtic. We never replaced Kyogo. They haven’t replaced him.
“Adam Idah is learning. I think he is going to be a wonderful player. Not near the finished article yet. But he is a great player. Looks like an honest boy.
“I think so (there is a future for Idah at Celtic). See if you sign someone like Danny Ings. Danny won’t play every game, which will mean Adam will come in.
“And I don’t want to play Maeda through the middle. I think he is better on the wing, although he scores a lot of goals. I think he is better out there. He terrifies people.
“Danny Ings would come in and play, even if he played an hour. Get Adam on, that’s the way it’s going to be.”
It is interesting to hear his opinion on Idah as well in this pairing, and why he thinks Ings would be a good complementary piece rather than an everyday starter for Celtic.
Mixing the two would be an intriguing rotation to have, but ultimately, it may work better than relying solely on one option to stay healthy for the entirety of the season.