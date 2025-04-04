Celtic FC

Bold Lennon Miller to Celtic Transfer Claim Made

With the summer transfer window approaching, what does the future hold for Lennon Miller amid Celtic links?

Orijit Das

Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

With only a few games left in the season, the Celtic management has been eyeing an opportunity to invest in their squad in the summer.

Since Kyogo Furuhashi's departure to Rennes this winter, no major improvements have been made to the squad. Apart from strengthening the forward line, Brendan Rodgers is also believed to be looking for potential midfielders to bolster the team.

Previously, the Hoops were linked with Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp. But even before that, they were said to have been monitoring Motherwell FC midfielder Lennon Miller for quite some time.

The youngster, who is expected to be on the move this summer, has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe. The question remains, would he get into the Celtic team even if the Hoops were able to sign him?

Ross McCormack recently addressed that speculation. According to The Celtic Way, he said on Open Goal: "It's going to depend on what offers are on the table.

"I don't see why not.

"I believe that if McGregor isn't ready to go, I believe Lennon Miller could get in one of the other two places [in midfield]. So he will get enough games at Celtic.

"I don't really see him as a sitting number six."

Celtic’s current midfield has been performing adequately, with Callum McGregor playing a crucial role at the centre, excelling both on and off the ball. However, could the plan to bring the unproven youngster to Parkhead be a smart one?

The upcoming summer transfer window promises to be an exciting one for Celtic fans. If negotiations fall into place, Miller could emerge as a regular starter and a long-term alternative to McGregor, who turns 32 this year.

But Miller might have the ability to play alongside the Celtic captain as well, with the Motherwell sitting further up the pitch.

