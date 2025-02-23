Breaking: Rangers Set to Sack Philippe Clement as Celtic Eye Treble
It looks like the defeat at home against St Mirren, when the chance was there to close down the gap with Celtic a bit, might have been the last straw for Rangers. Philippe Clement's time as manager of the Ibrox club looks set to be coming to an end soon.
Clement has done well to guide them into the last 16 of the Europa League. But in domestic competitions, they have been terrible.
Celtic won the League Cup earlier in the season. On the other hand, Rangers are 13 points behind in the league title race with 11 games left to be played and also out of the Scottish Cup after they were knocked out of the competition by Championship side Queen's Park.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Mick Beale were sacked for far less. And now, it looks like talks are underway for Clement to be shown the exit door.
According to the Daily Record, Clement is on the brink of being sacked by Rangers. The details over a potential exit are ongoing over the package that the Belgian manager will receive, which is believed to be more than the £1.2 million initially reported.
Clement's time as Rangers manager has not been a success, no matter which way you decide to look at it.
Yes, he did win silverware at Ibrox, the League Cup early on in his run. Since then, it has been one failure after another though. His head-to-head record against Celtic is terrible as well and the time had come to make a change.
Rangers had handed him a long-term extension just earlier this season, which might have been the reason the club decided to stick with him for so long.
If the speculation is accurate then it looks like their patience has now run out and it is only a matter of time before Clement is sacked.