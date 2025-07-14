Brendan Rodgers Admits Holding Celtic Contract Talks with Dermot Desmond

Celtic have an enormous decision looming that will somewhat be at the forefront of discussions surrounding the club until there is a distinct move. That decision is the potential for a contract extension of Brendan Rodgers, and whether or not the Hoops will be able to get one done, or if he will pursue a different challenge upon the season's end.

This decision could make or break the next era of Celtic football, as Rodgers has definitively been one of the difference makers with this current team, and keeping him around would ensure a strong level of competition for the foreseeable future. Not keeping him would make for an intriguing search for a new manager, to say the least.

The good news is that Rodgers has seemingly kept in touch with the higher-ups at Celtic, including Dermot Desmond, the largest individual shareholder of the club. Even better, he recently detailed his meeting with the Irish businessman and what they discussed during that period of time.

What Did Brendan Rodgers Have to Say About His Meeting With Dermot Desmond as Celtic Contract Situation Unfolds?

In a recent media appearance, Rodgers detailed a recent sit-down meeting with Desmond where he discussed a few different things, including the extension, but not limited to just that. Here is what he had to say about that meeting (quote transcribed by the Daily Record):

"Yes, we spoke with all the guys. I had a meal and a chat around a number of things. So, yes, I had a nice meet.

"We touched base on it. But it is primarily just a chat around things. Like I said, it's still a long, long way out."

"But my focus is really just now getting the team ready and making us really competitive and exciting for this coming season."

"But a year's a long, long way out."

It is relatively intriguing to get some inside information regarding these types of meetings, especially regarding the long-term future of the club and its manager. Knowing that Rodgers has at least discussed this type of thing with Desmond and is seemingly somewhat open to the possibility makes for positive news.

Now it is more of a waiting game, as the Scottish side heads into a new season soon, and has time to finalise its roster with much of the summer transfer window remaining.

One would wonder if an extremely impressive transfer window from the club would help to further Rodgers' consideration towards signing a new deal.