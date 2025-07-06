Brendan Rodgers Admits What Celtic Need to do This Summer

All Celtic supporters are intrigued as they witness each move the management is making to strengthen the team over the summer. A pivotal shift in the squad might materialise in the near future, due to both arrivals and departures.

So far, the club's vision has been focused on bolstering the attacking options, an area where the Celts have faced a major setback following the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes, the injury of Jota and the impending Nicolas Kuhn exit.

Addressing this critical situation has to be their top priority from the beginning of this summer transfer window.

Now, after a few weeks, a lot of player movement seems to be heading towards a conclusion. According to BBC Sport, Brendan Rodgers stated: "We're not needing a major overhaul of the squad, but freshness is so important.

"Some of these guys have been here a long time. It's so important, even in a winning squad, that you refresh that and reset the competition in the squad. We've done some really good business up until now."

Recently, with the additions of Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and Callum Osmand, following the signings of Ross Doohan and Kieran Tierney, the Hoops seem to be in a position to receive a strong boost to their attacking front.

However, signing a winger could further ease the situation, as Kuhn is set to join Serie A side Como this summer.

Last season, the void of Kyogo was managed by using Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah as number nines, but relying on just two for too long might not be a good idea. Is Osmand ready to be the third choice?

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what more key additions Celtic can make this summer. Or will there be more surprises in store, with potential exits before this window ends?