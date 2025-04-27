Brendan Rodgers Makes Blunt Claim Amid Growing Celtic Exit Links
There has been a lot of discussion about Brendan Rodgers' future in the past few days as he approaches the end of his contract at Celtic. He signed a three-year contract when he returned to Glasgow in 2023 to replace Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Alan Brazil, a lifelong Hoops supporter, talked about the Northern Irishman's name alongside two big English clubs. He isn't certain Rodgers will complete his three-year deal at Parkhead.
It is not just Tottenham Hotspur that Rodgers has been linked with but Leeds United as well, as they earned promotion to the Premier League.
Brazil said on the airwaves: "Here's one for you, right, Celtic fans will hate me for this but what about Brendan Rodgers at Leeds?
"Would you go with that one?
"Brendan is going to win the Treble and he might think 'I've done it again, do I want a move'.
"We are talking about the Tottenham job could come up as well.
"I am not 100 per cent sure that Brendan will be Celtic manager."
It is true that Postecoglou is under pressure, with sources claiming he could lose his job even if Tottenham wins the Europa League. Spurs are in the midst of a disappointing Premier League season, sitting 16th in the table after 18 defeats.
Despite all of these thoughts and remarks, it is unlikely to happen that way. Because while Brazil might not be certain about Rodgers' plans, one man is. That is Rodgers himself.
According to The Scottish Sun, Rodgers said: "I will be here next year, 150%, 200%. No one knows me bar very few and there's even less that understand me.
"I've never been happier here I've had the most amazing season here. Can we now finish strong, regroup in the summer and be even better."
Rodgers has achieved nonstop domestic success at Celtic. He is on the verge of another treble and Celtic's 121st title in club history. As of now, he has won 11 of the 12 titles that he has competed for in Scottish football, and this figure might grow to 12 out of 13 by May 24.
It really doesn't make much sense to hear thoughts on his future when the guy himself has said that he will definitely remain at Celtic next season. What happens after that remains to be seen, but until then, we wish to see him continue succeeding with the Hoops in this manner.