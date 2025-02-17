Brendan Rodgers Called Out For Controversial Celtic Decision
Brendan Rodgers completed a return to Celtic in the summer of 2023 following Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham Hotspur. While some eyebrows were raised at the move at first, as expected, the success on the pitch has spoken for itself.
Celtic had their fair share of stumbles last season but ultimately, they were able to win a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.
This time around, they have taken a step further. The Hoops already have the League Cup in the bag, have a significant lead in the Premiership with just 12 games to go and with Rangers out of the Scottish Cup, Celtic are heavy favourites to win that as well. A treble is well and truly a possibility.
On the other hand, the Hoops have made significant progress in the Champions League as well, making it to the knockout phase of the competition, where they are facing Bayern Munich.
As reported by Glasgow World, Rodgers said while reflecting on his decision to leave Celtic the first time around in an interview with Amazon:
Clearly when I was here the first time I had a great spell, and then probably more in my own mind it was football and I’d taken Celtic as far as I could.
Martin O'Neill was quick to call Rodgers out though, as the former Celtic manager said:
No you just wanted to leave young man. You just wanted to leave. That’s the point.
O'Neill then went on to add about the matter:
Brendan leaving was a surprise to a lot of Celtic fans. He’d been very, very successful and the fans had taken him to their hearts. It almost seemed like an abrupt leaving. If he’d left at the end of the season with a few more trophies then I think everyone would’ve said well done Brendan.
"Coming back was brave. But the most important thing when you come back, especially if you have doubters, is that you win football matches. And he’s done that.
The timing of Rodgers' first Celtic exit certainly did not help. He left in the middle of the campaign in order to join Leicester City and Neil Lennon was brought in to replace him.
If Rodgers would have left at the end of the campaign, like Postecoglou did, most fans would have understood the choice and wished him well.
That is all in the past though. It is time to concentrate on the present and the future, and both are looing very bright for Celtic, both domestically and in European competitions.