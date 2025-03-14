Brendan Rodgers Sends Clear Message to Celtic Players Before Rangers Game
Celtic must be eager to avenge their 3-0 defeat at Ibrox when they welcome Rangers to Parkhead this weekend. Barry Ferguson's side will be entering the game on a high, having booked their place in the last 8 of the Europa League.
Rangers almost blew it at Ibrox, losing the game 2-0 over 120 minutes and allowing it to get to penalties. But then, Fenerbahce fluffed their lines from the spot and Ferguson's team made it through.
That game must have taken a lot out of them though. Days later, they will be travelling to Celtic Park for a Glasgow Derby. That is a clear advantage for the Hoops and one they have to make the most of.
Celtic were nowhere near their best at Ibrox earlier this year. And Brendan Rodgers has sent a clear message to his players about the need to be better.
According to the Irish Mirror, the Celtic manager said while talking about that defeat at Ibrox: "Our standards were not met that day. Forget about the result, we talk a lot about performance here.
“That is what we look to take into these games because we believe that when we perform to our level, we can win.
“And that is not just with the ball, it is about defending, coping with pressure, and dealing with the various moments that happen in the game. Normally, we do that well, so that performance was a surprise at the time.
“You have to give credit to the other team, they won the game, and we just were not at our level.
“But you understand that, you work on it, and you look to be much better in your next performances. And obviously, this is our next Celtic v Rangers game, so we hope to be much better."
Realistically, the result of this game is not going to have an impact on Celtic's quest to win the league title. They already have a commanding 16-point lead over Rangers.
That being said, one cannot overlook the importance of every Glasgow Derby, no matter how inconsequential the result in the context of a league title race. Pride is always on the line.
So, Celtic fans will be hoping for the Hoops to avenge that defeat at Ibrox from earlier in the year. On the other hand, for Rangers, this might be their only consolation from this season, a chance to win away at Parkhead, something they have not been able to pull off in a long time.