Celtic FC

Brendan Rodgers Confirms Celtic Player is Close to Leaving

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that another Celtic player is on the verge of completing a Parkhead exit this winter.

Sourav Mahanty

Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx
Fussball: UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Spieltag 7 - Celtic Glasgow vs. Young Boys Bern (YB) - Celtic Park (Glasgow, Schottland): Brendan Rodgers (Trainer, Celtic Glasgow) *** Football UEFA Champions League 2024 2025, Matchday 7 Celtic Glasgow vs Young Boys Bern YB Celtic Park Glasgow, Scotland Brendan Rodgers Coach, Celtic Glasgow Copyright: xJOERANxSTEINSIEKx / IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Celtic have said goodbye to quite a few players in the winter transfer window as it has been a busier period with a lot more activity than most expected coming into the new year.

We have seen a superstar like Kyogo Furuhashi leave in order to join Rennes while the likes of Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm and more have departed on loan deals as they look to get some consistent playing time elsewhere.

Luis Palma is someone who was expected to leave in this window and now, it looks like a late move is on the verge of being completed.

Palma is believed to be on his way to Olympiacos, on an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy as well.

According to De La Rocha, the purchase option for Olympiacos in the Palma deal is €4million. Aris FC have 20% of any future transfer, but it will only be triggered if the Scottish club receive a fee more than they paid to sign him, which was €4.1million.

Now, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed exit plans as well and provided some more details on the deal. According to the Daily Record, the Celtic manager said about the situation: "Yes. There's a possibility for Luis to be leaving. And I would expect that to go through. Loan along with an option, yes."

There has never been a question mark over Palma's potential. Celtic fans got a glimpse of it early on in his run with the club.

Unfortunately, he was not able to maintain that early form and soon found himself slipping down the pecking order at Celtic.

The Honduran winger was not getting many chances in recent times and so, this was the right juncture for the club and the player to part ways. The move could be beneficial to both parties if Palma rediscovers his form while on loan at Olympiacos.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News