Brendan Rodgers Confirms Celtic Player is Close to Leaving
Celtic have said goodbye to quite a few players in the winter transfer window as it has been a busier period with a lot more activity than most expected coming into the new year.
We have seen a superstar like Kyogo Furuhashi leave in order to join Rennes while the likes of Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm and more have departed on loan deals as they look to get some consistent playing time elsewhere.
Luis Palma is someone who was expected to leave in this window and now, it looks like a late move is on the verge of being completed.
Palma is believed to be on his way to Olympiacos, on an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy as well.
According to De La Rocha, the purchase option for Olympiacos in the Palma deal is €4million. Aris FC have 20% of any future transfer, but it will only be triggered if the Scottish club receive a fee more than they paid to sign him, which was €4.1million.
Now, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed exit plans as well and provided some more details on the deal. According to the Daily Record, the Celtic manager said about the situation: "Yes. There's a possibility for Luis to be leaving. And I would expect that to go through. Loan along with an option, yes."
There has never been a question mark over Palma's potential. Celtic fans got a glimpse of it early on in his run with the club.
Unfortunately, he was not able to maintain that early form and soon found himself slipping down the pecking order at Celtic.
The Honduran winger was not getting many chances in recent times and so, this was the right juncture for the club and the player to part ways. The move could be beneficial to both parties if Palma rediscovers his form while on loan at Olympiacos.