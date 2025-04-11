Brendan Rodgers Confirms Extent of Celtic Player's Injury
Celtic suffered a shock 1-0 loss to bottom-placed St. Johnstone over the weekend. This was the Hoops' second defeat in their last three matches, and fourth one in the league in 2025 so far.
Although the league title race is as good as over with Celtic holding a commanding lead at the top, they will not want to take anything for granted or lose momentum in the final stages of the season with the Scottish Cup still up for grabs.
In addition to the surprising loss, the Hoops have been dealt another setback. Celtic winger Yang Hyun-Jun picked up an injury during the match and is set to be on the sidelines for a while.
The 22-year-old winger has sprained his elbow and is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. The hope is that he will be back before the end of the campaign. Rodgers said: "Hopefully, yeah.
“I think it's two weeks in a sling and then we'll assess it from there."
It’s encouraging news that Yang is expected to be back before the end of the season. The South Korean winger has played an important role since the turn of the year and seems to be moving in the right direction.
The past few weeks haven’t been ideal for Celtic in terms of injuries. The team’s number one goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, is already out with a shoulder injury, and this new setback only adds to their troubles.
Despite the challenges, Celtic can’t afford to lose focus in the deciding phase of the season. We hope the recent loss to St. Johnstone was a one-off occurrence, as the two teams are set to face each other again for the Scottish Cup semi-finals next week.