Brendan Rodgers Confirms Significant Celtic Injury Boost
Celtic made things interesting on Wednesday, keeping things close in the first leg of their tie against Bayern Munich. The difficulty now is they have to head to the Allianz Arena and try to swing things back in their favor after losing 2-1 at Parkhead, with momentum somewhat on their side but not much.
One of the injuries the team has been dealing with is to James Forrest, a long-time member of the Hoops and one of the key pieces to their strong years in recent memory.
His injury has kept him out for around nine weeks now, despite a six-week estimate initially following the December clash between Celtic and Rangers.
However, it is clear that Forrest is finally trending towards being available again, as Brendan Rodgers previously made it public that he was working towards a return, and now is saying that he is back on the pitch in training.
While Forrest is not quite yet ready for playing action, he is very close compared to previous weeks, which is a huge positive for the team.
According to The Herald, Rodgers said: "He had his first day out on the pitch yesterday.
"[He's] starting to move and jog. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, he'll be coming back.
"I said that to him [he came alive at this time last season]. I said that to him, 'You know in February or March you came and saved the day.
"He's a brilliant player and made a great contribution at the beginning of the season for us as well.
"He'll be a great addition when he comes back.
"He's nowhere near that [a possible return this week]. He is just planting his foot out on the grass yesterday for the first time.
"It's going to be still a few weeks yet."
This is a strong development for the Scottish side, as with Luis Palma and Kyogo Furuhashi moving on this past window, they need more options going forward.
With Jota, Adam Idah, Nicolas Kuhn, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda, Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings comprising the options available to Rodgers right now, there is a slew of inexperience outside a few players.
Adding a key veteran back to the group to provide both depth in the case of injury, and quality minutes late on in games, is extremely valuable, especially at this point of the season when the schedule gets rather congested.
The summer window is a ways away, and Celtic did not make many additions to fix the depth up front, so having one of their longest-tenured players returning in the coming weeks will no doubt help their chances down the stretch even though it looks like he won't be fit in time to face Bayern Munich.