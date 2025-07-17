Brendan Rodgers Confirms Stance on £15m Celtic Transfer Rumour

Celtic have had a relatively busy 2025 summer transfer window, finalising five deals and nearing a sixth, but many of these deals have been either for depth or younger developmental talents.

With Kieran Tierney joining the club, that should help the starting XI, but otherwise, it is a mix of unknowns or likely long-term assets. Admittedly, Benjamin Nygren did impress the supporters with his recent performance.

Finding players who can impact the club now is going to be crucial to their success for the 2025-2026 season, especially considering the club wants to push for further European success against the giants of the continent.

This requires immense dedication and pocketbooks to be opened, which, to be frank, has only been seen a few times in recent memory when it comes to Celtic.

With a sell-high buy-low mantra, it is clear that this summer has been more of the same, landing all of their additions for free or very low fees, and moving on from Nicolas Kühn for a reported €19 million. There is work to do yet, and the club was recently linked to one of their former strikers as a potential option to add soon.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers pretty rapidly shot down the idea, and explained why in a recent media appearance.

What Did Rodgers Have to Say Regarding the Potential to Bring Odsonne Édouard Back to Celtic?

In a recent discussion surrounding varying topics, manager Brendan Rodgers had the following to say regarding the rumours that Celtic were interested in bringing back Édouard (transcribed by the Daily Record):

"I’m not worried so much about a big name. It’s about the collective of the team."

"Big names don’t always give you what you need. This team needs hunger, goals and work rate and intensity."

"Big names don’t always give you that. It’s about big players."

"I just want players who are hungry to learn but also ready now. There are lots of players linked with us."

"Odsonne hasn't been on my radar, to be fair. I obviously know him but it’s about a player who will fit into the structure of the team."

It sounds an awful lot like the Hoops will not be pursuing the veteran striker, and will instead opt to go in the direction of their new pickup Callum Osmand, as well as the other target heading to Parkhead, Shin Yamada.

This is going to be a young group, with Adam Idah, Osmand, and Yamada averaging out to about 23 years old. They have plenty of development left to do. But at least there are new options in the striker room to work with heading into the season.