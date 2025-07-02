Brendan Rodgers Contacted Legendary Friend Before Celtic Signing

Celtic have had multiple moves made now throughout their summer transfer window's first few weeks, one of the more intriguing ones being the addition of winger Benjamin Nygren. The Nordsjælland standout had drawn the interest of many clubs, and ultimately, the Hoops were able to bring him in on a five-year deal. Brendan Rodgers saw something he liked in the Swedish international and made the choice to add him to the squad.

While Rodgers has had some good and some bad choices over the years when it comes to transfers, it is clear that he has a definitive vision for the club both in the short-term and the long-term, which is implemented during each transfer window as he attempts to put together the best possible squad with the resources he has at his disposal.

Nygren is a part of that vision, and while Rodgers ended up adding him, the move came after he had a discussion with a friend of his who currently works with the Swede's former club.

Said friend is a legendary midfielder, one of the best ever in his position, maybe, who spent time with Rodgers at Chelsea.

Who Did Celtic Boss Rodgers Contact to Discuss Benjamin Nygren?

In a recent media appearance by Rodgers, he discussed the conversation he had with Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, who now works with Nordsjælland as an assistant coach, and had nothing but praise for Nygren (quote transcribed by The Celtic Star):

“I was in contact with a friend of mine there, who was a top midfield player, Michael Essien. Michael works there and he spoke really, really highly of Benjamin.”

Obviously, many coaches will speak highly of their own players, but the discussion is a bit different when there is a direct connection between the two parties, and the coach of the player is a former legend in his own right.

Essien and Rodgers had a few years of overlap during their time at Stamford Bridge, running from 2006 to 2008, when Rodgers worked as a Chelsea reserves manager.

The two have kept in contact, and now Rodgers has been able to utilise his knowledge in landing a talented winger after some discussions.

While Nygren will need a bit of time to get accustomed to a new league and a pretty strong level of competition, he has what it takes to make it at some of the highest levels, and it is clear that Essien speaks rather highly of him, which Rodgers took to heart as a deal was finalised rather rapidly.