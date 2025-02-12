Celtic FC

Brendan Rodgers Declares Celtic Superstar Fit For Bayern Munich Game

Brendan Rodgers has declared that the Celtic superstar is fit to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Parkhead.

Sourav Mahanty

Celtic v Rangers - Premier Sports Cup Final GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 15: Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Celtic, celebrates during the Premier Sports Cup Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on December 15, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Joe Prior Visionhaus via ) ***Local Caption*** Brendan Rodgers Glasgow Hampden Park Scotland United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776244921 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Celtic are ready to take on Bayern Munich at Parkhead in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie. They have been handed some great news heading into the game as well.

Celtic will want to have their best players available for a game of this magnitude and the supporters had been left worried when Cameron Carter-Vickers' name was absent from the matchday squad at the weekend against Raith Rovers.

With the long injury history that Carter-Vickers has, it is always worrying when he misses a matchday squad completely. Fortunately, it was just him being rested rather than any fitness issue.

According to The Celtic Way, Brendan Rodgers said about Carter-Vickers leading up to the Bayern Munich game: "Yeah, he's fit and available.

"We gave a few of the boys a bit of a rest at the weekend. So, he's fine."

Carter-Vickers is one of the first names on the Celtic teamsheet, most certainly in defence, pretty much whenever he is fit and available.

It is his centre-back partner that has been uncertain throughout the campaign. Last season, Liam Scales was the regular in that role. In the summer, Celtic brought in Auston Trusty, who is also Carter-Vickers' international teammate, from Sheffield United.

Trusty has not stood out since arriving. On the other hand, Scales' form has been shaky as well. So, both have been in and out of the team, with no clear number two behind Carter-Vickers at the moment.

There were some rumours about Celtic wanting to sign another centre-back in the winter but that speculation led to nowhere of substance.

Coming back to Carter-Vickers, it is great news that he is fit to face Bayern Munich. The American international will need to be at his very best if the Hoops are to keep the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise at bay.

Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

