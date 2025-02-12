Brendan Rodgers Declares Celtic Superstar Fit For Bayern Munich Game
Celtic are ready to take on Bayern Munich at Parkhead in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie. They have been handed some great news heading into the game as well.
Celtic will want to have their best players available for a game of this magnitude and the supporters had been left worried when Cameron Carter-Vickers' name was absent from the matchday squad at the weekend against Raith Rovers.
With the long injury history that Carter-Vickers has, it is always worrying when he misses a matchday squad completely. Fortunately, it was just him being rested rather than any fitness issue.
According to The Celtic Way, Brendan Rodgers said about Carter-Vickers leading up to the Bayern Munich game: "Yeah, he's fit and available.
"We gave a few of the boys a bit of a rest at the weekend. So, he's fine."
Carter-Vickers is one of the first names on the Celtic teamsheet, most certainly in defence, pretty much whenever he is fit and available.
It is his centre-back partner that has been uncertain throughout the campaign. Last season, Liam Scales was the regular in that role. In the summer, Celtic brought in Auston Trusty, who is also Carter-Vickers' international teammate, from Sheffield United.
Trusty has not stood out since arriving. On the other hand, Scales' form has been shaky as well. So, both have been in and out of the team, with no clear number two behind Carter-Vickers at the moment.
There were some rumours about Celtic wanting to sign another centre-back in the winter but that speculation led to nowhere of substance.
Coming back to Carter-Vickers, it is great news that he is fit to face Bayern Munich. The American international will need to be at his very best if the Hoops are to keep the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise at bay.