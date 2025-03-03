Brendan Rodgers Delighted With Latest Celtic Announcement
There is a good portion of the 24/25 season still left to play. Celtic are in the driver's seat for sure, with a 16-point lead over Rangers, but they still need to get over the finish line in the Premiership title race.
On the other hand, the club will need to do their best to retain the Scottish Cup as well. One-off knockout games are always tricky and just a bad day at the office would spell the end of Celtic's run in the competition and their hopes of winning another treble.
That being said, plans are already being put in place for the summer as well. And we already know one game that Celtic will be taking part in the next pre-season.
The club have announced on their official website that SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is going to host the inaugural Cork Super Cup on July 8, 2025 when Celtic travel to take on Cork City.
Brendan Rodgers sounded pretty happy with the announcement as he said: "We are delighted to be travelling to Cork to play in this fantastic match in the summertime. We will be visiting a great stadium in a fine city and we are sure the game will be a wonderful occasion.
"Celtic’s Irish connections are very important to the Club and we are sure there will be huge interest in the match. From my own perspective it will be great to be going home to Ireland but also from a footballing side we are really looking forward to the match against Cork City, which will be an important part of our preparations for next season."
Of course, preseason is always an important part of a team's campaign. The Hoops had a strong one this time around and the effect of that has shown on their play throughout the season.
Hopefully, we will see a repeat of that next time around as well. That being said, one would also hope that the club get their transfer business wrapped up early next season.
Celtic will need to qualify for the Champions League rather than get an automatic spot in the competition, even if they win the Scottish league, like they have done for the past three seasons.
Thus, it would be for the best if the new signings are made as soon as possible and available for the qualifying games.