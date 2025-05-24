Brendan Rodgers Drops Celtic Final Update and Makes Plea to Fans
Nothing could be more blissful for any Celtic supporter than witnessing their team lift their third trophy of the season at Hampden Park against Aberdeen this weekend.
Everything hasn’t been smooth from the beginning. Exit dilemmas and unexpected injuries have been part and parcel of the Celtic journey this season. However, having already bagged two pieces of silverware, the Hoops seemed geared up to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.
In an interview before, Brendan Rodgers discussed and praised the squad’s fitness situation, while also noting who would miss out the final. The Northern Irishman said: “Everyone else (apart from Reo Hatate and Jota) is fit.
“With not long to go now for preparation, hopefully it can stay that way. It has been a really, really good season for us in terms of the availability of players.
“The guys have done great in terms of the coaching team, in terms of the sessions. The players themselves have looked after themselves so well.
“Our medical and sports science team have prepped the players off the pitch really well. So, that has allowed us to not have so many muscular injuries. It's been purely based around some knocks and fractures and whatever else.
“But in the main, everyone is fit and strong and ready.”
Contributing to the success story of Scotland’s greatest club is no small task. And it is not just about those on the pitch, in the dugout or on the sidelines. Cheering as loudly as possible is exactly what Rodgers has asked from the fans.
He said: "I just want to say that we really need the supporters for this game
“So we’ll try to be at our best and hopefully the supporters can be at their best as well because when they do that, they give us an unbelievable push. We think we can get through this together. It can end for us what will be a really, really fantastic season.
“So, be as loud as you can, and hopefully, we can make you as proud as we can."
Now, the story remains to unfold, can the squad rise to the occasion and turn high hopes into their ninth treble and sixth in nine seasons? One last game, and hopefully, one last win awaits to close the 2024–25 season in glory.
Hampden Park feels like home to a lot of these Celtic players by now. Aberdeen will be looking to win their first trophy since 2014.