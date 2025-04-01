Brendan Rodgers Drops Massive Celtic Transfer Hint
A lot of eyes are on Celtic and what they will do to improve their squad in the summer transfer window. While keeping their key players will be important, the Hoops also need to make the right additions in the correct positions.
Many are hoping for the club to finally bring in a striker to replace Kyogo Furuhashi, who was Celtic's first-choice number 9 before leaving for Rennes in late January.
Daizen Maeda has done a brilliant job since stepping in as a centre-forward, though. Also, the club made a significant investment in signing Adam Idah from Norwich City last summer and there could be more to come from him.
So, all things considered, do Celtic even need another striker? Brendan Rodgers' recent comments hint towards the club trying to sign another winger instead.
According to The Celtic Way, Rodgers said while discussing Maeda's ability to play as a striker: "I think he can be (the main striker). I think it's one where to replace, to move him onto the side and take him out of the middle, with all due respect, it's probably easier for us to get a top winger than it is a top striker.
“He clearly can play the position, and I'm so happy that he can."
Celtic do have some excellent options on the flanks as well. Jota was signed in the winter from Rennes and he has done a great job since coming in, and is establishing himself as a regular starter once again.
On the other hand, Yang Hyun-jun has shown a lot of quality since the turn of the year as well and could be ready for a bigger role in the team moving forward.
But then again, there is always the possibility that players could leave in the summer and create new areas of need. Nicolas Kuhn has been heavily linked with a move away for quite some time now, with clubs like Newcastle United, Everton and more rumoured to hold an interest in the German winger.
Kuhn has been one of Celtic's best players this season and if he did leave, the club would definitely need to bring in a replacement for him.