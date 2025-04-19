Brendan Rodgers Has Transformed Player Celtic Fans Wrote Off
With all of Brendan Rodgers’s brilliance, Celtic have shown enough promise to remain competitive in all tournaments. Following their success in the Champions League, supporters are hopeful of finishing the season with a domestic treble.
It has been a challenge after a few sudden and crucial departures this season. However, the addition of players like Jota and, more recently, the development of Daizen Maeda as a striker, has helped the Hoops immensely.
Not only have these players adapted well to Rodgers’ style, but the team’s defensive capabilities have also improved for the most part as well. Liam Scales is someone who has not played a ton of football this season. But overall, nobody can deny his improvement.
According to 67 Hail Hail, James McPake said to Go Radio: “Obviously, Brendan is working with him every day. I think Scales is one that Brendan needs a lot of credit for, in terms of the way (he has improved), because a lot of Celtic fans had written him off for his performances.
“They were saying, particularly for the bigger games and for the European games, that he was nowhere near good enough, but he has come in and shown that he is, so having him back is a bonus for Celtic.”
At the start of last season, most people were saying, particularly for the bigger and European games, that Scales wasn’t good enough. But the Irishman has proven himself at those levels.
Not every player fits seamlessly into Rodgers' style of football from day one. Some adapt quickly, while others take time. This requires patience. Hopefully, the likes of Auston Trusty will be shown this, as he has not been the most impressive since his summer arrival from Sheffield United.
Scales' involvement in the team has dipped since the acquisition of Trusty in the summer transfer window. However, he has still played 33 times, which is a lot more than you would think.
There have been occasions where Trusty was preferred over Scales, but each match requires a unique tactical approach. Overall, the Irishman remains a good option to have around and someone Rodgers can rely upon.