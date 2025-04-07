Brendan Rodgers Hints at Celtic Summer Transfer Rebuild
Celtic losing a Scottish Premiership game is a rare sight in itself, at least that was the case when they enjoyed an unbeaten run during the first half of the season.
The turn of the year brought some unpleasant turn of events for the Hoops as they have already lost four games including their latest defeat against the league's bottom team, St. Johnstone. The two defeats against Rangers are fresh in the memory as well.
There is little doubt that Celtic will bag the league title before the final day arrives, but these four defeats show the complacency that has crept into the squad during the business end of the season. It might not have much of an effect this time around but is a bad sign for the future.
Manager Brendan Rodgers' answers during the post-match interview definitely concur with this thought. He told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: "Bitterly disappointing, poor start to the game, but not the first time, not the first time and this is something for me that we’ll look at, certainly in the summer.
“But the start was really poor, it was soft, it was too comfortable.
“Yes, mentality. It’s a group that has mental strength but I’ve been in teams, and especially up here, where you just power your way through the season right to the very end and there’s maybe a few that are comfortable.
“And comfort is not a physical place. When you’re comfortable, you become a bit timid and you lose duels and you lose the fight and you can never be that if you want to be a top player.”
The Celtic boss wasn't holding anything back after the defeat while sending a pretty clear message to the club's board and players.
Rodgers has been part of some really good league campaigns till now and his first stint as a Celtic manager stands as a testament to that. He even guided the club to an invincible season, something that was in play this time as well until the turn of the year.
The board should already be looking for reinforcements before the Hoops begin their Champions League qualification campaign this August.
Everybody at the club will be hoping that this defeat serves as a learning curve for the team which they will use to get better in the future.