Brendan Rodgers Makes Blunt Claim After Celtic's Announcement
Brendan Rodgers knows what it takes to win. He has done it many times over the course of his career and at more than one club. This season, he is looking to win another treble with Celtic.
Of course, a treble has not been rare for Celtic in recent years. But one should not forget that it all began with Rodgers and that iconic 2016/17 season.
It is not just trophies that Celtic will be looking to win this season either. They lost 3-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in the last Glasgow Derby. And to be very honest, their performance in the League Cup final was not good either although the Hoops did manage to win on penalties.
So, they are due a good Glasgow Derby performance and hopefully, we will witness that in the next one.
It has also been announced that away fans will be back in attendance from the next Glasgow Derby, something that both sets of supporters have been waiting for.
In recent years, no away fans were present in Glasgow Derbies and it took away from the spectacle of the game.
Rodgers has made it clear though that that was not a Celtic issue. According to The National, he said: "Like I always said before, this wasn't a Celtic thing, this was something that sadly was out of our control at the beginning of it all.
"Thankfully now both clubs have come together. It has been Michael and the people behind the scenes who have dealt with it.
"It's great for all of us involved in the game."
The decision has been made to allocate about 4% of the stadium to the visiting team's supporters moving forward.
Of course, it is not the allocation of the old days, when 7500 away fans were present on derby day. But it is still a step in the right direction and perhaps it will be further increased in the future.