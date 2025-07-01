Brendan Rodgers Might Quit Celtic Due to One Reason

It is pretty difficult for managers to do well at all times if the club does not support their ambitions. A bit of improvisation could bring wins, but it doesn’t last long. Every player gets burned out. Therefore, an insufficient squad cannot pursue higher dreams in the long run. The scenario of Celtic might be reflecting this reality.

It had become quite evident while the previous season was nearing its end that a backup for every position was needed to strengthen the squad and help them reach their future aspirations.

Most importantly, the Celts needed to bolster their options at forward, which took a major hit after the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter.

However, the Celts have recently added Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand, following the acquisition of Ross Doohan and Kieran Tierney.

The options to fulfil the attacking prowess in the squad are still shrinking. Constant rumours surrounding Daizen Maeda and Nicholas Kühn are a worry.

As reported by Football Insider, former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown said that Rodgers has been frustrated with the situation at times: “From what I hear, Brendan Rodgers has been left frustrated more than once.

“He doesn’t think he’s been giving the level of backing that he should be in the transfer market.

“He wants to be ambitious, not just in Scotland but in Europe too, he wants to strengthen his squad so that they stand a chance of competing.

“They’ve just finished 17 points ahead of Rangers, and I think they’ve got a bit complacent.

“There isn’t that desperation to improve the team and build on what they’ve got, because at the moment they’re computably ahead of everybody else in Scotland.

“They’re guaranteed trophies and Champions League football every year whether they spend big or not.

“That’s what has left Brendan frustrated, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he wanted to walk away."

Rodgers has won a total of 11 trophies in his 4.5 years with the Hoops. So, to aspire for additional achievements in Europe is only natural.

Though players do have their aspirations to try their skills in different leagues, is the club management trying hard enough to keep them at Celtic?

With each passing day, the transfer window is getting more intriguing. Are the Celtic board approaching different options to empower the squad?