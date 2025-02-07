Brendan Rodgers must drop four Celtic players this weekend
Celtic will be going into this weekend to take on Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup. There are no easy games in football and upsets can always happen. But even then, one would think that the Hoops are heavy favourites, especially at home.
The situation will be very different just a few days later when they welcome Bayern Munich to Celtic Park for their first leg of their Champions League knockout phase tie.
So, it becomes even more important to navigate the Raith Rovers game successfully. Not only do Celtic need a win but they must keep their most important players fresh for the Bayern Munich game as well.
There are four players that Brendan Rodgers must leave out of his starting XI, perhaps even the squad, when it comes to this weekend.
The first is Adam Idah. The Irish striker is on a good goalscoring run right now. After going 14 games without a goal, he has scored four times in the previous three games, including a brace against Aston Villa in the Champions League.
While one would like for him to continue building his momentum, and the game against Raith Rovers is a chance to get more goals, Celtic simply do not have the depth at striker to risk a possible injury.
The second is Nicolas Kuhn. The German winger did not start in the last match, with Jota taking his place.
That avoids any injury for Kuhn, who has been Celtic's best player this season, and also helps Jota rediscover his form and fitness.
The third is Daizen Maeda. The Japanese international's importance to Celtic has grown since the departure of Kyogo and he seems to be stepping up to the plate. Another player who can be extremely vital if the Hoops are to get a result against Bayern Munich.
The fourth is the ever reliable Callum McGregor. Oftentimes in big Champions League games, the midfield battle is what determines the result of a game.
A fresh McGregor against Bayern Munich could help Celtic a lot. The captain rarely gets a rest. This is the right occasion to give him a day off.