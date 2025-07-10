Brendan Rodgers Not Ready to Lose Celtic Player But Open to Loan Move

Celtic will undergo changes in their attack heading into the 2025-26 season, and not only are signings expected, but also important exits.

Recently, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Nicolas Kuhn has already travelled to become a new Como player, leaving in a €19 million transfer deal.

Additionally, the signing of Callum Osmand, a 19-year-old forward who arrived from Fulham, was also recently made official.

From this, doubts have emerged about the future of Johnny Kenny, a 22-year-old forward of Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers has cleared his plans for the Irish player.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reluctant to lose Johnny Kenny but open to loan move

In words transcribed by the portal 67HailHail, Rodgers declared that he is still evaluating Kenny's development to decide what is best for his future.

Additionally, Rodgers shared that he has already spoken with some of the clubs that want to take him on loan, but first will evaluate the Irishman in preseason before making a decision on his path forward.

Kenny is considered a valuable player for the future, as the coach of The Bhoys said they want him to continue being a Celtic player.

"We obviously want him to be a Celtic player. He's a goalscorer. There's absolutely no doubt about that," declared Rodgers.

However, the Northern Irish coach is also conscious that the final decision will be what is best for the club and for the 22-year-old, as they must also take into account that maybe the forward wants to stay, or leave, and have more minutes elsewhere.

Until now, Kenny has been a starter in one match with Celtic, helping the team with one assist and one goal, having a 6.73 overall rating, per FotMob.

Now, it remains for us to see how Kenny evolves during preseason. If he scores more goals, maybe Rodgers will consider the option that he continues with the club, and that motivates him to choose to stay.