Brendan Rodgers Pushing to Bring Back Kris Ajer to Celtic

It looks like Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing back Kristoffer Ajer to Celtic in the future.

Manchester City FC v Brentford FC - Premier League Kristoffer Ajer of Brentford applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. Manchester Etihad Stadium England United Kingdom Copyright: xNealxSimpson Sportsphoto APLx 14048384 / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Celtic have been very active in recent years when it comes to bringing back familiar faces to Parkhead. Brendan Rodgers made his return for a second stint as manager in the summer of 2023. That was followed by Jota rejoining the club this winter. And Kieran Tierney will be returning to his boyhood team at the end of this season, when his contract with Arsenal runs out.

There has also been some speculation about a potential Kyogo return, even though he left less than two months ago, as he has struggled at Rennes, who are already rumoured to be looking for replacements.

Now though, it looks like Rodgers might be keen on a reunion with another player who trained during his first run as Celtic manager.

According to The Celtic Star, Rodgers has been in the ear of Kristoffer Ajer recently, and not just once.

Ajer left Celtic in the summer of 2021 to join Brentford and is still with the Premier League, where he does get consistent playing time.

So, at 26 years of age, it is hard to imagine that Ajer would be too keen to make a return to Celtic Park, especially as he has a long-term contract with Brentford.

So, this does not feel like a move that is on the cards for Celtic, even if there is some interest on the part of the club.

But then, never say never in football. Not many would have imagined that Jota would return 18 months after leaving in a Scottish-record deal or Tierney would do so as a free agent.

