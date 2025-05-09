Brendan Rodgers Ready to Welcome Back Former Celtic Player
A Celtic centre-back who starred at a World Cup is not someone easily forgotten. That is exactly what Dedryck Boyata did in 2018, starting three times, as Belgium finished third in the competition.
Boyata also contributed to Celtic’s numerous trophies during his stint in Glasgow, having joined the Hoops from Manchester City in the summer transfer window of 2015.
Following Ronny Deila’s departure, Boyata adapted well under Brendan Rodgers’ management, making a total of 135 appearances in the famous green and white.
However, not every star shines throughout the night. A significant setback struck Rodgers’ squad when Boyata declared himself unavailable for the crucial Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens. Celtic eventually lost the tie with a 3–2 aggregate score.
In a recent interview with The Celtic Way, the defender reflected on the situation with his then-manager and how events unfolded: "The question was how Celtic were going to deal with me; should I stay or should I leave? The first AEK Athens game was just before the English transfer deadline, and were we taking a risk with me? I had a blowout with the coach over that. I had a hamstring strain, and Celtic felt that I could have done more and participated in the away game.
"The Champions League qualifiers are important to a club like Celtic, and I think they believed that they could have advanced over AEK Athens in the two legs. The transfer window closed, and Fulham had reputedly offered £9 million to sign me. With all the people you have around you and advising you, you just always try to make the right decision.
"It was just sad that all these things went on, as it was all so unnecessary. It did affect me at the time, I cannot lie about that. There was a lot of speculation, and negative things were said about me. It was difficult to concentrate on football."
While Boyata and Rodgers might have had their issues back then, it looks like time has ironed out all the wrinkles. The Belgian added: "I spoke to him recently and told him that I needed to speak to him and see how he works again. He was the manager who inspired me as a player with his ideas and the work that he put into me.
"I am eternally grateful for that. You know, with Brendan, the door is always open, and he said I would be welcome back any time."
A long time has passed since then and one would imagine that everybody has moved on from what happened back then.
Boyata is without a club right now. Is he possibly already thinking about the coaching side of the game, as there is little chance that Celtic would want to bring him as a centre-back at this point in his career.