Brendan Rodgers Shares Why Greg Taylor Might be Looking to Leave Celtic
There is heavy speculation that Greg Taylor might be set to leave Celtic next summer, when his current contract is set to expire. Dinamo Zagreb have emerged as the favourites to sign him.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Kieran Tierney’s potential return to the club could complicate efforts to persuade Taylor to stay beyond this season.
The long-time Celtic starter's contract is expiring, and as of now the 27-year-old has not yet agreed to a new deal.
Reports from Croatia have recently suggested that Taylor is on the verge of joining Dinamo Zagreb on a pre-contract, and although Rodgers dismissed these claims in a recent statement, the manager acknowledged that Tierney’s arrival could create a challenge in convincing his current left-back to extend his time at Parkhead.
According to The Celtic Way, Rodgers said: "I do think that is an issue. There's no doubt about that. He's been a starter here for virtually six years. He's always had a challenge that he's overcome from other players coming in, which is a great testament to him and his mentality and his professionalism.
"He knows Kieran well and he knows his qualities and his abilities but there still can be room for two of them here."
MORE: John Hartson Tips Celtic to Sign Former Leicester City Player
Taylor’s potential departure might come as Tierney’s return to Celtic seems imminent. While Rodgers believes that both the left-backs could coexist at the club, the situation remains uncertain.
Although nothing has been made official, it is almost certain that Tierney will join the Hoops in the summer and is believed to have agreed a pre-contract already.
There’s no doubt that Tierney is a world-class player and one of the best in his position. But given his recent injury history, including fitness issues during his loan at Real Sociedad and plenty of setbacks at Arsenal, the club will likely prioritise having a reliable backup left-back option ready.
As things stand, Taylor remains a Celtic player until at least the end of the current season, with his focus solely on helping the club secure a domestic treble and hopefully advancing further in the Champions League. What the long-term future holds for him? We will find out soon.