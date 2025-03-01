Brendan Rodgers Tipped to Leave Celtic for Bigger Club
Elite managers don't often come to Scotland but Celtic certainly have one in the form of Brendan Rodgers. He has managed Liverpool in the past, almost guiding them to the Premier League before Steven Gerrard slipped, and won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester City.
There is not much left to say about Rodgers' record of success in Scotland. He has won 10 out of the 11 domestic trophies available to him as Celtic manager.
In the past, the lack of success at the Champions League level was something that Rodgers was heavily criticised for. The critics can't bring that up anymore after this season though.
Celtic made it past the opening round of the Champions League for the first time in over a decade and then gave Bayern Munich a real scare in the knockout phase tie, narrowly losing out on aggregate.
Interestingly, this has led to suggestions that Rodgers could leave Celtic in the future for a bigger club, who have taken notice of his success in Europe.
According to Football Insider, Keith Wyness said: "Brendan has finally shown that he can mix it with the big boys at Celtic.
“Everyone I’ve spoken to about him, right the way back to his time with Liverpool, has such a high regard for him and his football intellect.
“It’s always surprised me that he’s not come to the top. Everyone says he’s very bright, very hardworking and innovative.
“People in football have always had a high opinion of him, but that hasn’t matched his level of success.
“He was harshly treated at Liverpool and didn’t go on to great success elsewhere.
“He’s still got time and I think his next appointment could be the one. I think other clubs will be looking at him now.
“Clubs like Bayern Munich, who have fallen down the ladder a bit, could even look at someone like him.
“I think he’d love to move on from Celtic now if he gets a bigger offer."
When Rodgers joined Celtic in the summer of 2023, he signed a three-year contract. Since then, he has made it clear on more than one occasion that he wants to see that out.
Naturally, if a club like Bayern Munich are interested, any manager in the world would give it a thought. And if Rodgers did end up making that kind of move, one would imagine that most Celtic fans would understand the decision.
That being said, one thing he cannot do once again is leave in the middle of the season like he did the first time around. That was the reason behind why he was not a popular figure among the Celtic fans before majing his return.