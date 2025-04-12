Brendon Rodgers Makes Bold Claim About Greg Taylor's Future
Celtic beat Kilmarnock 5-1 to get one step closer to their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title. They will win the trophy if Rangers lose their next match, which is against Aberdeen this weekend.
During their dominant performance against Kilmarnock, one of Celtic’s long-time starters demonstrated once again why he has been such a valuable player for the Hoops over the years..
Greg Taylor was incredible during the matchup against his former club. The 27-year-old left-back has been a regular starter for most of his Celtic career until recently, when he lost his place to Jeffrey Schlupp. But on the back of this performance, he can expect more starts between now and the end of the season.
With Taylor’s contract set to expire and no news of a potential extension, he appears set to leave as a free agent.
There are already reports regarding his next destination, with Dinamo Zagreb said to be the frontrunner to sign the Scottish left-back once his Celtic deal runs out.
Brendan Rodgers is ready to fight till the end to keep Taylor though. According to Glasgow World, speaking on Sky Sports post-match after his side’s win, Rodgers said: “I'll always fight to the very end for a player. Greg's earned the right to make the decision he wants.
“You see in the performance today how important someone in that role is, he plays like a midfield player for us. We'll see what happens at the end of the season.”
It seems highly unlikely at this point that Taylor will sign a contract extension even after the coach’s promise of fighting till the end for the player.
One of the major reasons behind this decision might be the arrival of Tierney. Earlier this year, Rodgers had said: "I do think that is an issue. There's no doubt about that. He's been a starter here for virtually six years. He's always had a challenge that he's overcome from other players coming in, which is a great testament to him and his mentality and his professionalism.
"He knows Kieran well and he knows his qualities and his abilities but there still can be room for two of them here."
Tierney is set to make a homecoming to his boyhood club when his Arsenal deal expires. So unsurprisingly, he will get the lion's share of minutes in the team.
However, Tierney is known to be injury-prone. So, Celtic will have to keep a quality left-back at their disposal.
We still hope that Taylor reconsiders his decision and signs a contract extension to stay at club. However, if he does choose to leave Parkhead, it would be an understandable decision.