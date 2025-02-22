Celtic FC

Bundesliga Club Linked With Move For Celtic Superstar

According to reports, the Bundesliga club have set their sights on the Celtic superstar ahead of the summer.

Ankan Bhowmick

Detailed shot of a corner flag with the Celtic Glasgow coat of arms, illuminated stadium in the background. / Mandatory Credit: Joeran Steinsiek

Very few players could match the impact Nicolas Kuhn has had for Celtic lately. He is having a spectacular domestic season and also enjoyed a strong Champions League campaign.

Although Celtic lost to Bayern Munich in the playoffs, Kuhn scored a crucial goal against them that took the tie to the dying seconds before Alphonso Davies broke Hoops hearts.

Kuhn has already scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in his 38 appearances across all competitions this season, including his 3 goals in the Champions League.

These types of performances are bound to get noticed, and it seems that Kuhn has made a strong impression with his goal against Bayern Munich, showcasing his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

Now, according to Sport Bild (via Frankfurter Neue Presse) Kuhn from Celtic is apparently on the list of potential new signings for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fan favorite Kyogo left Celtic this winter. If Kuhn were to leave the club in the near future, the fans would surely feel disheartened. However, it’s not uncommon for the Hoops to say goodbye to their best performers after strong campaigns.

Kuhn has his contract at Celtic running until 2029. So the club is in a strong position and will likely demand a record transfer fee to consider the idea of an exit.

Frankfurt isn't the only club eyeing Kuhn either, as several Premier League teams are also believed to be interested. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Leeds United have all been linked with him in recent days. Will the German winger stay long-term with Celtic or move on? We shall find out.

