Bundesliga Giants Enter Race to Sign Celtic Player This Summer

The reports around Celtic are not stopping, in what could be a very important summer transfer window for the Scottish champions.

The Hoops are taking center stage in the press, not only for potential signings, but also for players who could leave Parkhead.

Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers, or Greg Taylor have been in the eye of the storm in recent weeks, as they have all been linked with different European clubs.

Another case is Nicolas Kuhn. The 25-year-old winger is wanted by multiple clubs, and a recent report indicates that one in Germany will try to sign him.

RB Leipzig joins race to sign Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn

According to information from BILD (h/t CeltsAreHere), RB Leipzig are considering trying to sign Kuhn, who was once part of their youth system.

At the moment, it has not been specified the potential transfer price that the Bhoys' board would ask to let him go, nor if the German club will present a formal offer in the coming days or weeks.

A move to Germany could be quite interesting from Kuhn's perspective. Not only would he be returning to his homeland, but he would be going to a club he represented at the youth level, which is also known for catapulting young players into Europe's top teams.

We will have to wait for a more certain clue about Kuhn's future, because he has also aroused the interest of important clubs in the Premier League, such as Newcastle United.

Since joining Celtic in January 2024, Kuhn has registered 24 goals and 18 assists in 69 appearances, according to statistics portal FotMob.